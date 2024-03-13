Finance Ministry set to seek Cabinet approval for 50 billion baht SME loan guarantees

Radklao Inthawong Suwankiri, deputy government spokesperson, said on Wednesday that Deputy Finance Minister Kritsada Chinavicharana will soon ask the Cabinet to consider approving the 11th phase of the Portfolio Guarantee Scheme (PGS 11).

Radklao said the 50-billion-baht project will empower the Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation (TCGC) to guarantee loans for SMEs in line with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s “Ignite Thailand” policy. Srettha also holds the Finance portfolio.

The new phase of loan guarantees is aimed at supporting SMEs in the drive to turn Thailand into a hub in eight industries.