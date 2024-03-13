Household debt impedes TISI: Freeze diesel & LPG prices to ease burden

Taking into account the components of the sentiment index, it has been observed that overall sales, purchasing orders, production volume, and turnover have decreased compared to the previous month.

This decline is attributed to the deceleration in domestic demand, which raises concerns about the cost of living and household debt, thus impacting population spending habits negatively. Additionally, there has been a consistent slowdown in exports due to the prolonged weakness in the economies of trade partners, particularly China and Japan.

Furthermore, the ongoing conflict in the Red Sea area has affected the import-export sectors, especially in European and Middle Eastern markets. Moreover, entrepreneurs are facing increased

market competition, exacerbated by the influx of cheap and inferior products from foreign countries, which is impacting sales. Additionally, energy costs have risen, adding further strain on businesses.

On the other hand, there are positive factors stemming from the consistent recovery of the tourism sector, attributed to the Visa policy for Chinese, Kazakh, and Taiwanese visitors.

Additionally, the implementation of the Easy E-Receipt measure has contributed to energizing domestic expenditure during the period from January 1 to February 15, 2024. Furthermore, the freezing of diesel fuel prices at 30 Baht per litre from January 1 to March 31, 2024, has had a positive impact on various business sectors.