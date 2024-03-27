Tencent tech to help verify Thai durians, launch commerce platform

Narumon Pinyosinwat met a Tencent executive from Hong Kong, as well as an executive of Shanghai East Best Foreign Trade (SEBFT), a major durian importer from China.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Narumon said SEBFT has signed a contract to buy 3,000 containers of durians from Thailand for 10 billion baht, with the first 400 containers to be shipped to China next month.

She said the stem of each durian would be embedded with an invisible QR code for authenticating their source.