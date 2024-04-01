World Bank cuts Thai growth to 2.8% on weaker exports

Thailand's central bank in February also lowered its 2024 growth outlook to 2.5% to 3.0% from 3.2%.

The cut stems from global trade slowing while the delayed budget slowed government spending, World Bank Senior Economist Kiatipong Ariyapruchya, told reporters in a virtual briefing.

Dimmer export and public investment prospects also attributed to new outlook, the World Bank said in statement.

The shipper's council expects exports to grow 1% to 2% this year.