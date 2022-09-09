Flooded-in Bangkokians to get free shuttle services during rush hour

According to JS100 radio station, the Rangsit-Pathum Thani Road was under up to 30 centimetres of water on Thursday evening, which made some parts of the road and several offshoots inaccessible for small vehicles. This caused heavy traffic congestion in the evening as people were returning home from work.

The station also announced heavy flooding on several roads on Thursday evening, including Chaeng Watthana, Pracha Uthit, Debaratana (Bangna-Trat), Ramkhamhaeng and Lat Krabang roads.

The Don Mueang district office has also warned people living near the Prem Prachakon canal to move their properties to a higher place as the water level is rising fast.

Meanwhile, BMA’s free shuttle service will operate during rush hours in eight districts from the following locations: