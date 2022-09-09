Flooded-in Bangkokians to get free shuttle services during rush hour
With most people stranded in heavy rain and flooding on Thursday, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) stepped up by providing shuttle services. It will continue doing so until the rains let up.
According to JS100 radio station, the Rangsit-Pathum Thani Road was under up to 30 centimetres of water on Thursday evening, which made some parts of the road and several offshoots inaccessible for small vehicles. This caused heavy traffic congestion in the evening as people were returning home from work.
The station also announced heavy flooding on several roads on Thursday evening, including Chaeng Watthana, Pracha Uthit, Debaratana (Bangna-Trat), Ramkhamhaeng and Lat Krabang roads.
The Don Mueang district office has also warned people living near the Prem Prachakon canal to move their properties to a higher place as the water level is rising fast.
Meanwhile, BMA’s free shuttle service will operate during rush hours in eight districts from the following locations:
Chatuchak district
- Soi Ratchadapisek 36
- Muban Punsimen
Watthana district
- Sukhumvit Soi 39
- Pridi Banomyong Road
Lak Si district
- Outside IT Square shopping centre
- Soi Chaeng Watthana 14
- Soi Vibhavadi Rangsit 60 through 64
- Thaisai Housing Community
- Chin Manee Market
- Soi Ngamwongwan 43
- Phasaya Intersection
Sai Mai district
- Soi Permsin 20
- Wongsakorn Market Intersection
Don Mueang district
- Soi Chang Akat Uthit 15/1
- Don Mueang train station
Lat Phrao district
- Soi Nak Niwat 38 and 48
- Lat Phrao Canal
- Outside Choke Chai Kindergarten
- Soi Sukhonthasawat 25
Bang Khen district
- Bang Khen roundabout
- Outside Phranakhon Rajabhat University
- Muban Ammarin
- Soi Ram Inthra 19, 21, 23, 31 and 39
- Soi Sukhaphiban 5
- Vachara Pranee Community
- Wat Awut Community
Lat Krabang district
- Luang Phaeng Road
- Soi Lat Krabang 27
- Soi Keha Romklao 64