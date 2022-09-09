Queen Elizabeth II shared tight royal bond with King Bhumibol

Queen Elizabeth paid her first trip to Thailand in 1972 as a guest of King Bhumibol. During that visit she attended a banquet at the Grand Palace in Bangkok before touring Bang Pa-In Palace in Ayutthaya and then visiting Chiang Mai province. She was accompanied by her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and daughter Princess Margaret.

Elizabeth visited again in 1996 with Prince Philip, to celebrate the 50th anniversary (Golden Jubilee) of King Bhumibol over five days from October 28 to November 1. At the welcoming banquet, she toasted the centuries-long relationship between both monarchies, according to AFP. She said that Queen Victoria, her great-great-grandmother, had been pen pals with King Mongkut (Rama IV) and that bond "has been carried forward to our generation".

"Over the last quarter of a century your country has become a sophisticated modern state with an increasingly confident democracy," Queen Elizabeth said.