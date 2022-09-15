Six Lat Krabang subdistricts declared as disaster zones

He said the affected areas were two groups.

The first group was Laksi, Don Muang and Bang Khen districts. At the height of the crisis, the water level in the Klong Prem Prachakorn was 1.56 metres above sea level, but it has declined to the one-metre level.

Khachit said the floodwaters in nearly all sois in Bang Khen had almost dried up. If there are no rains for a few days, the situation would return to normal, he added.

In the second group, Lat Krabang, Prawet, and Nong Chok districts were affected.

Khachit said the canals’ levels in the three districts had gone down by 50 centimetres and the situation was improving.

He added that acting Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan visited Nong Chok on Wednesday and witnessed that the water was going down.

The city clerk said the Bangkok governor had also sought help from the prime minister to instruct the National Water Resources Office to coordinate for draining flood water from eastern Bangkok to Paed Riew district in Chachoengsao province.

Khachit added that the BMA governor has ordered the opening of Lat Krabang and Wat Krathum Sua Pla sluice gates so the water level was dropping fast and the floodwater would be drained within seven days provided there were no more rains.

He added that the water from upstream provinces through Bang Sai district could still be handled by the embankment along the Chao Phraya River. But the areas in 17 districts outside the embankments would be monitored by respective district offices, Khachit said.

Tavida said the BMA has a centre for monitoring weather conditions and flooding. He said when district offices were alerted of possible heavy rains, they would make preparations to help motorists and commuters.

She said the BMA has prepared mobile toilets, medicines and bags of necessities to help people in flooded areas.

She added that the declaration of disaster zones was not aimed at causing panic but at speeding up assistance to flood victims.

Tavida said the BMA has been closely cooperating with Disaster Prevention and Mitigation for over two weeks but the visit by the interior minister to Lat Krabang on Wednesday was to show that all sectors would help Bangkok deal with the flood situation.

Ekwaranyu said the BMA has been severely criticised for perceived inaction or little action during the crisis, especially the Lat Krabang flood.

So, the BMA has to explain that it has been dealing with floods in the capital all the time and would use all means to mitigate the people’s grievances.