Homemade gun brought in to settle score behind classroom explosion

The explosion occurred in a computer class at Wat Lat Pla Duk School in Nonthaburi’s Bang Bua Thong district, with 15-year-old Noppasil Ngamsud sustaining fatal injuries. It was initially suspected that a computer had blown up.

Deputy Nonthaburi police chief Pol Colonel Phumthat Khositwanitpong said while interrogation, a boy reportedly confessed he had brought a homemade gun to class to settle a quarrel with Noppasil, but it accidentally went off.

The boy reportedly said that after the incident he contacted his 20-year-old friend, identified only as Sent, to help him get rid of the gun. Police then interrogated Sent until he reportedly confessed to taking the gun from the boy and dumping it in the Bang Phai Canal, which is about 1.5 kilometres away from the school.