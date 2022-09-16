Thai man picks up monkeypox in Qatar, becomes 8th confirmed case

The Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute reported to the Department of Disease Control that the patient reportedly developed a fever and blisters on September 8, while he was still in Qatar.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, the department’s director-general, on Friday quoted the patient as saying he had had sexual relations with another man in Qatar.

The patient returned to Thailand on Tuesday and had come in close contact with two of his friends. He then went to the Bamrasnaradura Institute for an examination on Wednesday and was later confirmed to have contracted monkeypox.