Student e-shopping project aims to bridge Thailand’s notorious education gap

Shrewsbury’s principal Rob Millar noted that learning outside of the classroom is just as important as learning in school. And the real-life experience gained from the “Equity Partnership's School Network Season 4” would help students develop skills they need to survive in society, he said.

Shrewsbury teacher Greg Threlfall added that success in the project was not measured by sales but by the students' ability to apply their knowledge and help each other to create a great product.

Earnearn, a DBS Denla British School student who is participating in the project for the second year, said it gave her the chance to apply business knowledge she learns in class. It also helped her communicate with others and appreciate their differences, she said.

"Last year, I felt like I didn't give it my all. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we had to complete all tasks online. So I've decided to rejoin this year to learn more and make new friends.”

Pai, a 14-year-old student from Baan Non Kum Mitraparp 210 in Nakhon Ratchasima, said she hoped the project would give her new skills and knowledge to improve her community's products.

A representative of Sea (Thailand), Shopee’s parent company, said the response to products from last year’s project was extremely positive, with sales totalling hundreds of thousands of baht.

"Shopee will provide experts to teach students everything they need to know about e-commerce and online marketing. It is proof that we can provide a platform for students to learn and prepare for their future careers," said Puttawan Supatranun, Sea corporate communications director.

Students will collaborate to create a product for launch on December 12 – Shopee’s “double-12” end-of-year sales day.

EEF's Kraiyos said the project was a model for social innovation aimed at eliminating educational inequity via collaborations among different sectors. It would also provide students with an alternative learning path to compensate knowledge gaps that opened during the pandemic, he added.