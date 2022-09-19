KNLONGTNA? Bangkok commuters puzzle over bus destination typos
Bangkok commuters and tourists have been left confused – and amused – by destination names appearing on the signboard of the No 60 bus.
Photos of typos in the English spellings on the No 60 signboard have gone viral after they were posted by the Rotmaethai Facebook page.
The No 60 typos include "Bangpi" for Bang Kapi, "BAMKHAMHACNG" for Ramkhamhaeng University and "KNLONGTNA" for Klong Tan. Passengers waiting at bus stops are also puzzling over signs for "PRATUNA" (Pratunam) and "PAKKNLONG" Pakklongtalad.
The Rotmaethai page urged the bus operator, Bangkok Mass Transit Authority, to correct the signs immediately to ensure that passengers can understand where the bus is going.