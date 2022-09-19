Arkhom tells SEC to work on fixing legal loopholes, prevent forex scams

He said the two agencies were taking action in line with their respective jurisdictions.

Arkhom added that the central bank had also made moves to warn the public against being lured by forex scams.

Some 9,000 complaints have been registered so far with the Department of Special Investigation, regarding losses of about 2 billion baht after investing in the Forex-3D scheme.

On Monday, the SEC explained that it has no authority to supervise foreign currency exchange as the power belongs to the central bank.