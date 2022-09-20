MEA dealing with exposed wire on King Kaew Road footpath

Photos of the wire jutting out of the torn insulation from a powerline on a footpath on King Kaew Road in front of Ruamkatanyu Foundation had gone viral on Monday. To prevent pedestrians from accidentally stepping on it, local people had placed a stack of tyres over the wire and painted a warning “live wire”.

The photos were widely shared and many netizens urged the authorities to take action to prevent a mishap.

On Tuesday, MEA chief of Bangna Office Wirat Yutthawichai said the wire came from a lamppost on the road, which automatically turns on at night but will have no power during the day. “MEA officials are investigating how the wire was left in that condition and will fix it as soon as possible,” he said.

Manas Seesaen, a Bang Phli resident, said the wire has been exposed on the footpath for a few years now, but luckily there had been no accidents. He said he was glad the MEA was finally doing something about it.