BOT warns public against unlicensed forex trading as Ponzi scheme unravels

Last week, celebrity couple Pattanapon “DJ Man” Minthakhin and his wife Suteewan “Baitoey" Thaweesin became the latest suspects to be charged in connection with the scheme. Forex-3D’s owner, Apiruk Kothi, is accused of multibillion-baht fraud.

On Tuesday, BOT’s assistant governor of Financial Markets Operations said Forex-3D did not have a Finance Ministry licence to trade in foreign exchange, as required by law. Alisara Mahasandana said the ministry never issues licenses to individual forex speculators who trade on their platforms or websites.

The Forex 3-D operators therefore face charges of fraudulent borrowing, she added.