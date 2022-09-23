Rajamangala Uni joins hands with auto firm to launch EV engineering course
A Thai university and an auto-parts manufacturer are collaborating to produce graduates in electric vehicle (EV) engineering to meet the higher demand for qualified personnel.
Thai Auto Tools Group and Rajamangala University of Technology’s Thanyaburi campus in Pathum Thani province signed an agreement to extend their cooperation for three more years, from 2022 to 2024.
The company’s chairman, Payung Sakdasawit, said that both sides would join forces in producing graduates in EV engineering with the knowledge and skills required for the fast-growing industry.
The cooperation deal covers providing education, training, research and development.
Students of the programme will get the chance to train with actual equipment used in making parts for electric vehicles, he said.
“The auto industry is fast shifting to electric vehicles. Thailand needs to improve its manufacturing capacity. In addition to the technologies, workforce quality is also the key,” said the chairman.
He added that the country has seen a shortage of personnel in mechatronics engineering and robotics and automation.
“Thai Auto Tools and our personnel are prepared to pass on our knowledge and experience,” Payung said.
Thai Auto Tools, established in 1993 and headquartered in Pathum Thani, is a Southeast Asian leader in the design and manufacturing of dyes, jigs and auto parts.
The university’s president, Assoc Prof Sommai Pivsa-Art, said that the agreement allows both sides to mutually use their existing resources, including scholars, specialists, data, information, tools and facilities.