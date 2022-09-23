Rajamangala Uni joins hands with auto firm to launch EV engineering course

Thai Auto Tools Group and Rajamangala University of Technology’s Thanyaburi campus in Pathum Thani province signed an agreement to extend their cooperation for three more years, from 2022 to 2024.

The company’s chairman, Payung Sakdasawit, said that both sides would join forces in producing graduates in EV engineering with the knowledge and skills required for the fast-growing industry.

The cooperation deal covers providing education, training, research and development.

Students of the programme will get the chance to train with actual equipment used in making parts for electric vehicles, he said.