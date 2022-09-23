Student loan repayments plummet as relaxed terms expected soon

Legislation to amend the Student Loan Fund Act was passed by 314 votes to three.

The current law imposes interest penalties and fines for defaults while also requiring third parties to guarantee loans.

Chainarong said the current default fine of 1 per cent and annual interest of 2 per cent are reasonable.

The bill would apply retroactively to borrowers and guarantors who sealed student loan agreements before it passed.

The SLF currently has assets of 370 billion baht and lends about 40 billion baht per year, with annual debt repayments of 30 billion baht.

Additional revenue of 6 billion baht per year comes from default fines and interest.

In the current academic year, a total of 638,132 students have secured SLF loans worth 38.8 billion baht.

Over the next five years, the SLF is expected to lend a total of 200 billion baht, against estimated repayments of 150 billion. With no interest and default fees, it would be deprived of some 6 billion baht in revenue per year.

Chainarong said that to stay afloat, the fund would have to rely on the discipline of debtors and perhaps a top-up budget from the government.