Thailand to be hit by heavy rain as Noru heads for Philippines, Vietnam
Heavy rain can be expected in all corners of Thailand from Tuesday to Thursday under the influence of the super typhoon Noru.
The Thai Meteorological Department issued the warning, saying Noru was expected to hit the middle of the South China Sea on Sunday. The typhoon was strengthening and was some 600 kilometres east of the heavily populated area of Luzon in the Philippines as of press time.
The typhoon is expected to make landfall over central Vietnam on Tuesday and Wednesday. This will bring heavy to very heavy rain to parts of the North, Northeast, Central and East of Thailand from Tuesday to Thursday, the department warned.
It added that people should beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along waterways near foothills and lowlands.
People in the South of Thailand have also been warned to brace themselves for heavy rain from Tuesday to Thursday brought by the southwest monsoon across the Andaman Sea, the South and Gulf of Thailand.
The monsoon trough is forecast to strengthen during the period and gusty winds are expected to create 2- to 3-metre-high waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. Ships have been advised to proceed with caution, while small boats are advised to stay ashore.