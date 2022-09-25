Thailand to be hit by heavy rain as Noru heads for Philippines, Vietnam

The typhoon is expected to make landfall over central Vietnam on Tuesday and Wednesday. This will bring heavy to very heavy rain to parts of the North, Northeast, Central and East of Thailand from Tuesday to Thursday, the department warned.

It added that people should beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along waterways near foothills and lowlands.

People in the South of Thailand have also been warned to brace themselves for heavy rain from Tuesday to Thursday brought by the southwest monsoon across the Andaman Sea, the South and Gulf of Thailand.