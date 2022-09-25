Chiang Mai in shock after 750-year-old city wall crumbles in rainstorm
Chiang Mai residents were greeted by shocking scenes on Sunday as a section of their historic city wall collapsed in an overnight storm. After standing for more than 750 years, the wall near Chang Phuak gate was reduced to rubble by heavy rain.
Chiang Mai officials rushed to close off the site to tourists and locals and examine the damage. The Fine Arts Department has deployed staff to aid with renovation work.
The regional Fine Arts Office said about 10 metres of the wall had toppled due to heavy rain.
Office director Therdsak Yenjura said the wall around Chang Phuak gate was last maintained about 60 years ago.
It is thought to have been built during the reign of King Mengrai of Lanna (AD1261-1292).
“The 7th Regional Office of Fine Arts will erect reinforcing pillars before conducting maintenance," Therdsak said.