Heavy rain, flash floods forecast for most provinces as Noru heads to Vietnam
The influence of super typhoon Noru is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rain causing flash floods and runoffs in many provinces from Wednesday to Saturday.
The Thai Meteorological Department said on Monday evening that Noru was moving from the centre of the South China Sea to make landfall in central Vietnam on Wednesday. On Thursday it is expected to head to the northeast of Vietnam before weakening into a tropical storm and depression.
Noru, teamed up with the strengthening southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand the Gulf of Thailand, will bring heavy to very heavy rain and gusty winds to the North, Northeast, Central region including Greater Bangkok, the East and the South from Wednesday to Saturday.
People have been warned of flash floods and overflow, especially along waterways near foothills and lowlands. Coastal communities should beware of high tides and rough seas.
The department also forecast 2- to 3-metre-high waves from Wednesday to Saturday in the Andaman Sea and upper Gulf, which will become higher under thundershowers.
High waves have also been predicted for the lower Gulf, while ships and boats have been advised to stay onshore until Saturday.
Provinces that will be hit by heavy to very heavy rain are:
Wednesday
Northeast: Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, Ubon Ratchathani
Central: Greater Bangkok
East: Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaew, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat
South: Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, Satun
Thursday
North: Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun
Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, Ubon Ratchathani
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphanburi, Lopburi, Saraburi, Singburi, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, Greater Bangkok
East: Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaew, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat
South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, Satun
Friday
North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun
Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphanburi, Lopburi, Saraburi, Singburi, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, Greater Bangkok
East: Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaew, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat
South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket