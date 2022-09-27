Heavy rain, flash floods forecast for most provinces as Noru heads to Vietnam

The Thai Meteorological Department said on Monday evening that Noru was moving from the centre of the South China Sea to make landfall in central Vietnam on Wednesday. On Thursday it is expected to head to the northeast of Vietnam before weakening into a tropical storm and depression.

Noru, teamed up with the strengthening southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand the Gulf of Thailand, will bring heavy to very heavy rain and gusty winds to the North, Northeast, Central region including Greater Bangkok, the East and the South from Wednesday to Saturday.

People have been warned of flash floods and overflow, especially along waterways near foothills and lowlands. Coastal communities should beware of high tides and rough seas.