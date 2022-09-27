Samui tourist claims Russian mafia squeezed $3m worth digital coins from him

The 31-year-old, who only identified himself as Evgenii, filed the complaint with inspector Pol Lt-Colonel Udomsak Thappa.

In his complaint, Evgenii claimed six Russian men showed up at the coffee shop where he was having coffee with his wife and demanded he gives them his digital coins worth US$3 million. The incident reportedly took place in Koh Samui’s Taling Ngam area on September 15, though the alleged victim did not explain why he waited more than 10 days to file the complaint.

He also did not explain why this alleged gang was picking on him. He only said that the six men arrived in a black van and a motorcycle and told him that they wanted his digital coins.