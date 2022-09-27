Thailand set for lashings of rain as Noru barrels toward southwest monsoon clouds

The department said that as of 10am on Tuesday, Noru was over the centre of the South China Sea and was due to make landfall in central Vietnam by Wednesday.

The forecast said the typhoon would weaken to a tropical storm before crossing lower Laos and moving to the middle and lower parts of the Northeast on Thursday. After hitting Thailand, the tropical storm will further weaken into a depression.

The department noted that the storm, together with the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, South and Gulf of Thailand, will unleash heavy rains in much of the North, Northeast, Central region including Greater Bangkok, the East and the South until Friday.