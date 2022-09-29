Chadchart, industrial estate chief visit Min Buri industrial estate

Waris said the IEAT has taken the following measures to prevent flooding of the Bang Chan industrial estate:

- Rehearsal of flood prevention measures

- Lowering water level of resources in the area to be able to receive more water

- Dredging sewers and canals around the industrial estate in line with the annual plan

- The Global Utility Services Co Ltd (GUSCO), which operates the estate, has been monitoring forecasts from the Thailand Meteorological Department to coordinate with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to drain rain and floodwaters.

- The GUSCO will coordinate with the Min Buri district office and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation to seek urgent help if needed

- The operator of the estate will alert business operators via emails, Line messages and SMS messages in case of floods.

Waris said the Bang Chan Industrial Estate can drain water at the rate of 16,800 cubic metres per hour so it could accommodate 58,700 cubic metres of rainwater at one time. It has a flood embankment that is 5.7 kilometres long.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Chadchart said he had made the visit to check the estate’s readiness to cope with floods.

He said the Bang Chan Industrial Estate has a part of Saen Saeb Canal running past it and it also has the 5km-long Bang Chan Canal. He said the estate has built an embankment along the canals and the estate could receive 170mm of rain.