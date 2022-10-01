Noru’s tail to lash Thailand with week of heavy rain: Meteorological Dept

Meanwhile, a strong southwest monsoon will prevail over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf, with waves rising 2-3 metres in the upper Andaman and 2 metres in the Gulf. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, the department said. Small boats in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf should stay ashore until Monday.

Tuesday to Thursday will bring less rain for the North and Northeast but possible isolated heavy showers for the lower North, Central Region including Bangkok, the East and the South, the department said.

It also warned people living in foothills, lowland areas and near waterways to beware of possible flash floods and overflows throughout next week.