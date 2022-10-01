Noru’s tail to lash Thailand with week of heavy rain: Meteorological Dept
Most of Thailand will experience continuous rain with isolated heavy showers until Monday as Noru weakens to a low-pressure system over Myanmar, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.
Meanwhile, a strong southwest monsoon will prevail over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf, with waves rising 2-3 metres in the upper Andaman and 2 metres in the Gulf. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, the department said. Small boats in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf should stay ashore until Monday.
Tuesday to Thursday will bring less rain for the North and Northeast but possible isolated heavy showers for the lower North, Central Region including Bangkok, the East and the South, the department said.
It also warned people living in foothills, lowland areas and near waterways to beware of possible flash floods and overflows throughout next week.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has issued a flash-flood warning for residents along the Chao Phraya River until Friday (October 7).
BMA spokesman Ekwaranyu Umrapal said the Noru depression is still causing heavy rain in several areas of Greater Bangkok. People living along the Chao Phraya River, especially those residing outside flood levees, are advised to monitor the water level closely and prepare to move their belongings upstairs during high tides.
The BMA has ordered 17 district offices along the Chao Phraya to monitor water levels in flood-prone areas, strengthen levees and river dams, and build sandbag walls to protect vulnerable residential areas. City officials are also in contact with local communities to facilitate evacuation of vulnerable people such as the elderly, disabled and bedridden patients.
To receive emergency aid or report flooding, contact the BMA flood hotline at 199 or Facebook @BKK_BEST.