Army deploys troops to defend Bangkok, central provinces against floods

Army chief Gen Narongphan Jitkaewthae ordered the operations earlier this week as tropical storm Noru lashed Thailand with heavy rain and floods.

The Army said troops were deployed to clear canals and drainage channels in eight provinces, including Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Ayutthaya and Prachinburi.

The troops also reinforced embankments along major rivers to prevent flooding of communities and key roads, while helping residents to move their belongings upstairs.