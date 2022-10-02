Army deploys troops to defend Bangkok, central provinces against floods
Soldiers from the Bangkok-headquartered First Army Area are defending eight central provinces against flooding, the Army announced on Sunday.
Troops were deployed Sunday to work with government agencies and volunteers to strengthen flood defences and aid victims in the Chao Phraya basin, said the Army press release.
Army chief Gen Narongphan Jitkaewthae ordered the operations earlier this week as tropical storm Noru lashed Thailand with heavy rain and floods.
The Army said troops were deployed to clear canals and drainage channels in eight provinces, including Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Ayutthaya and Prachinburi.
The troops also reinforced embankments along major rivers to prevent flooding of communities and key roads, while helping residents to move their belongings upstairs.
In Bangkok, personnel from the First Division of the King’s Guard worked alongside Dusit district officials and volunteers to build a 200-metre-long wooden walkway in Wat Theva Ratchakhunthorn community, where the road and houses have been flooded by heavy rain and rising tides.
In Ang Thong and Ayutthaya, troops are building sandbag walls to protect communities on the Chao Phraya riverbank.
The Army said soldiers were also dispatched to help prevent flooding in Prachinburi’s Prachantakham district and Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Sam Roi Yod subdistrict.