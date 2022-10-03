Many parts of Chiang Mai’s Muang district flooded as Ping River bursts its banks
An overflowing Ping River inundated many communities in Chiang Mai’s Muang district on Monday, including places like Chang Khlan, Charoen Prathet Road, Pa Phrao Nok and Wat Chaimongkol.
The Royal Irrigation Office 1 announced at 3.45am that the Ping River water level was rising due to heavy rains brought by the tropical storm Noru.
Arun Pinta, chief of the Chiang Mai Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, said the water level at the P1 station near Nawarat Bridge had risen to 4.35 metres, nearly a metre above the critical point.
“The Ping River was moving at 675.75 cubic metres per second and will likely rise further,” he said.
He said the office has deployed boats and cars to shift flood victims to the safe zone in Ban Den.
“The office and related agencies are monitoring the situation closely,” he said, adding that community leaders have been instructed to warn all riverside communities.