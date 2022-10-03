Bangkok roads flooded after Monday downpour, more heavy rain forecast for this week

Bang Khen

• Inbound Chaeng Wattana at the Bang Khen roundabout

• Theparak Road on the side of Big C ahead of Klong Lam Phak Chee Bridge

Phra Khanong

• Soi Sukhumvit 62 Branch 1

• Soi Sukhumvit 64 branches 6-5-2-1 and 6-5-2-2

• Soi Sukhumvit 101 (in front of Holy Enfant School)

• Soi Punnawithi 20 (entrance of Wat Thammongkol)

• Soi Watchiratham Satit 25

• Soi Watchiratham Satit 32-34

• Soi Watchiratham Satit 57

Phasi Charoen

• Soi Yim Prayoon

• Phetkasem Road from Soi Phetkasem 33 to in front of Seacon Bang Kae shopping mall

• Ratchapruek Road intersection with Bang Waek Road

Lak Si

• Soi Chaeng Wattana near Muang Thong Lake

• Soi Chaeng Wattana 10 branches 9-1

• Roads in the compound of Pasaya and North Park housing estates

The Bangkok Flooding Prevention Centre reported at 4pm that Lak Si district was hit with the highest amount of rain, 122.5 millimetres, over the past six hours.

Also on Monday, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) said it had cancelled four local trains in Nong Khai between Kaeng Koi Junction and Bua Yai Junction because the rail tracks were under water and damaged.

Six Bangkok-Nong Khai trains had to be rerouted to avoid a section of the track which is underwater. The cancellation and rerouting will be in place until further notice.