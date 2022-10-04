Chao Phraya, Pa Sak rivers to rise as dam discharge doubles this week

With heavy rain forecast until Sunday in most parts of Thailand, ONWR speculates that 400 million cubic metres of water will flow through Pasak Chonlasit Dam in Lopburi this week. Hence, the Royal Irrigation Department needs to gradually increase the dam’s drainage gradually from 400 to 800 cubic metres per second.

ONWR also said the water level at the confluence of the Pasak and Chao Phraya rivers in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya will rise by 0.25 to 0.5 metres.

He said some 3,300 to 3,500 cubic metres per second of water will flow through Ayutthaya’s Bang Sai district and may cause flash floods. He added that the agency tried to divert the water to Thung Bang Rakam in Phitsanulok, but the Ping River has overflowed on its way to the Chao Phraya.

Therefore, ONWR has tried to reduce the effect on lowland areas from Chai Nat to Samut Prakan by maintaining the water flow through Chao Phraya Dam at around 2,800 cubic metres per second.