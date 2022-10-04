Walk-in renewal service for driver’s licence resumes at DLT office

The department said the licence renewal service will be available for walk-in candidates at all branches of DLT nationwide. The online pre-registration requirement, which had been implemented to prevent crowding at DLC offices during the Covid-19 pandemic, has been scrapped due to the improving situation as seen in a significant decline in confirmed cases as well as the severity of the infection.

Besides renewal of licence for personal vehicle, other walk-in services available at DLT offices include:

— Changing licence type from two years to five years (for licence that expired less than one year ago)

— Applying for international driving licence

— Applying for licence replacement in case of loss, damage or change of details

— Applying for driving certificate in Thai or English

— Applying for or renewal of public vehicle licence

To renew a licence, the candidate must first pass the e-learning course provided via the website www.dlt-elearning.com.

The department advised walk-in candidates to bring along these documents: ID card, current driver's licence, certificate of online class graduation, and medical certificate.

The DLT added that it would prioritise candidates who pre-register via the DLT Smart Queue mobile application.

Walk-in candidates who do not receive the service before the office closes on that day, will be issued a queue card for another day.