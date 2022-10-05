background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
SATURDAY, October 29, 2022
nationthailand
Roads motorists should avoid in Bangkok’s Bang Rak district today

Roads motorists should avoid in Bangkok’s Bang Rak district today

WEDNESDAY, October 05, 2022
THE NATION

Motorists have been advised to avoid using routes near Maha Uma Devi Temple or "Wat Khaek" in Bangkok's Bang Rak district on Wednesday, as a parade of Hindu deities will be held there.

The parade is a highlight of the Navaratri festival to mark the victory of Hindu goddess Durga over the buffalo demon Mahishasura to help restore dharma.

The celebration at Maha Uma Devi Temple began on September 25 and ends on October 7 this year.

Roads motorists should avoid in Bangkok’s Bang Rak district today

Bang Rak District Office has advised motorists to avoid the following routes:

  • Pan Road from 6pm to 2am
  • Silom Road (inbound) from 6pm to 2am
  • Narathiwat Ratchanakarin Road (inbound) from 10pm to 2am
  • Sathon Nuea Road from 10pm to 2am
  • Surasak Road from 10pm to 2am

Roads motorists should avoid in Bangkok’s Bang Rak district today Roads motorists should avoid in Bangkok’s Bang Rak district today

THE NATION
TAGS
silomHindu FestivalmotoristsBangkokNews Update
RELATED