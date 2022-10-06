British CEO of shuttered company arrested for allegedly defrauding Thai investors of THB40m

The Southern Bangkok Criminal Court had issued a warrant for Kirkham’s arrest after a group of Thai investors filed a complaint against him with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which in turn filed a complaint with the ECSD.

According to the complaint filed by the SEC, Kirkham, who was the CEO of PFS International Consultant Co Ltd, previously known as Barkley Spencer International Co Ltd, invited Thai investors to invest in his firm’s foreign fund with a promise of 7-11 per cent yields.

But the Thai investors could not withdraw their money when the deposits reached their due date, allegedly causing damage of over 40 million baht. The company later shut down.