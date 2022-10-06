Rayong tourism businesses demand over THB240m from SRPC for Jan oil spill

The group said the spill on January 28 significantly affected their operations along beaches in Rayong and Koh Samet.

Moreover, it occurred during the high season, so they lost the opportunity to generate income as tourists abruptly cancelled their travel plans.

The group also claimed that SRPC ignored the effect and damages of the leak as the company had claimed the businesses were out of the area of the spill, but in reality the incident widely affected tourism in Rayong.

Therefore, they believe the SRPC has been irresponsible and they had failed to get justice through compensation, so they had no option but to team up to seek fair compensation.