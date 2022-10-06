Criminologist suggests teaching the public survival skills, as mass shootings 'no longer foreign to Thai society'

Assoc Prof Krisanaphong Poothakool, dean of Rangsit University’s Faculty of Criminology and Justice Administration, said that the private sector should place importance on training survival skills after recent mass shootings.

“There must be frequent drills on how to survive such incidents. Organisation executives have to set this as their policy,” he said.

“We have to admit that mass shooting is no longer foreign to Thai society,” he added.

Krisanaphong pointed to the massacre at a shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima province in February 2020. A disgruntled soldier of the Royal Thai Army killed 29 people and wounded 58 others during his shooting spree. He was eventually shot dead by police commandos.