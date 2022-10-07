Interior minister blames mental issues of perpetrator for massacre, denies failure of gun control

He noted that the attacker, a sacked police officer, also used a knife, and not just his gun. “Are we going to ban knives too?” Anupong asked.

“This issue is not just about gun [control]. We have to see why some people have this kind of mind. Our society must get rid of people like this,” the interior minister said.

Meanwhile, Democrat Party deputy spokesperson Siripa Intavichein said that the Nong Bua Lamphu massacre reflected three issues of Thai society.

First, it was mental issues of people who have to experience stress constantly on the job.

The second issue involved gun ownership. She urged the authorities to “screen” the mental health of registered gun owners annually. Those who fail the screening should have their guns confiscated, the politician advised.

The third issue involved the amended drug law that treats users as patients. She said that this enabled abusers to get more drugs.

At the nursery where the massacre occurred, mourners placed white roses, snacks and milk to mourn the victims, which included 24 young children.

A team of officials from the Mental Health Department was dispatched to the nursery to counsel the grieving families.