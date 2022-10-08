Fear of copycat shooting sparks tighter security measures at Bangkok schools

“Don’t think that such an incident won’t happen [in Bangkok]. There could be copycat behaviour. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration must take more measures to prevent outsiders from entering schools and there must be a warning system,” Chadchart said.

He ordered Bangkok public schools to screen all people entering or leaving their premises. Police and city law enforcement officers have also been deployed to direct traffic and provide security in school areas.

Fears of a copycat attack rose on Friday when a man high on drugs and carrying guns was arrested by police outside a Nakhon Si Thammarat school as he tried to take a child away.