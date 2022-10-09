Anger over CNN encroachment at massacre scene puts spotlight on Thai officials

Teeranai Charuvastra, TJA vice president for Press Freedom and Media Reform, said the association had received a flood of complaints that the CNN crew had invaded the crime scene, where police were posted to bar people from entering.

He condemned CNN's move as a violation of journalistic ethics that could trigger copycat behaviour by other media outlets.

"Even though CNN was allowed to enter the crime scene, its crew should have realised that broadcasting a news report at the crime scene was not appropriate," he said.

He added that images and video clips from the report may have triggered further distress among viewers, especially the victims' relatives.

He urged CNN and government officials to clarify immediately whether CNN had been allowed to enter the crime scene or not.

"If CNN did not gain permission, it must say how it will compensate Thai society, while officials [on duty at the scene] must clarify why they neglected their duties and what legal action should be taken," he said.

He also urged all media outlets not to imitate CNN's move.