Thai Navy on high alert as threat of flooding looms over Bangkok

He said the Navy has prepared troops, tools and equipment to respond to inundation caused by runoffs, heavy rain triggered by the monsoon ridge and rising sea tides all this month.

The mitigation centre is also working closely with the Navy’s Hydrographic Department and Bangkok Noi and Bangkok Yai district offices to support flood mitigation with troops and tools.

He said troops were on standby to help fix flood levees along the Chao Phraya in the two districts to prevent floodwaters from entering people’s homes.