Thai Navy on high alert as threat of flooding looms over Bangkok
The Royal Thai Navy has announced it is on 24-hour standby to help Bangkok residents who may be flooded due to heavy rain and the Chao Phraya breaking its banks.
Navy spokesman Admiral Pokklong Montartpalin said on Sunday that affected people can call the 1696 disaster mitigation hotline any time of the day or night.
He said the Navy has prepared troops, tools and equipment to respond to inundation caused by runoffs, heavy rain triggered by the monsoon ridge and rising sea tides all this month.
The mitigation centre is also working closely with the Navy’s Hydrographic Department and Bangkok Noi and Bangkok Yai district offices to support flood mitigation with troops and tools.
He said troops were on standby to help fix flood levees along the Chao Phraya in the two districts to prevent floodwaters from entering people’s homes.
“The Navy has troops, heavy machines and water-propelling boats ready to help at all times,” Pokklong said. “We are ready to step in to reinforce flood-fighting operations as soon as we are asked.”