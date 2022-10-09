Runoffs from Ubol Ratana Dam inundate many areas of Khon Kaen

Many roads in Khon Kaen’s Waeng Noi district, including Highway No 2065 to Chaiyaphum’s Khon San district, were also swamped and had to be closed to traffic.

In addition, more than 200 households and farms in six communities in Khon Kaen’s Khok Pho Chai district were badly affected by the flooding. The communities are Ban Pho Chai, Ban Mun Nak, Ban Mun Nak, Ban Non Than, Ban Non Kayom and Ban Kud Lob.

A shelter has been set up at Pho Chai municipality’s child development centre to help flood victims.