SATURDAY, October 29, 2022
Runoffs from Ubol Ratana Dam inundate many areas of Khon Kaen

SUNDAY, October 09, 2022
THE NATION

Many parts of Khon Kaen province were inundated after Ubol Ratana Dam exceeded its capacity by 87 million cubic metres on Sunday.

The water level of the dam hit 3.13 billion cubic metres, some 129 per cent beyond its capacity of 2.26 billion cubic metres.

 

 

Many roads in Khon Kaen’s Waeng Noi district, including Highway No 2065 to Chaiyaphum’s Khon San district, were also swamped and had to be closed to traffic.

In addition, more than 200 households and farms in six communities in Khon Kaen’s Khok Pho Chai district were badly affected by the flooding. The communities are Ban Pho Chai, Ban Mun Nak, Ban Mun Nak, Ban Non Than, Ban Non Kayom and Ban Kud Lob.

A shelter has been set up at Pho Chai municipality’s child development centre to help flood victims.

Separately, local authorities and residents in Nong Bua Lamphu’s Non Sang district have set up sandbag barriers to prevent water from entering the area.

District chief Somsak Saenin said officials were ready to evacuate locals and four shelters have been set up to accommodate them.

