CNN crew face fine, deportation after police find volunteers granted crime scene access
A CNN media crew who allegedly trespassed at the crime scene of the Nong Bua Lamphu nursery massacre will face punishment before deportation, the National Police said on Sunday.
Australian reporter Anna Coren, 47, who reported from inside the nursery, and her British cameraman Daniel Hodge, 34, were detained at a hotel in Udon Thani and escorted to Nong Bua Lamphu police station for interrogation.
Following the interrogation, assistant National Police chief Surachate Hakparn explained that Coren and Hodge had entered the crime scene after receiving permission from village health volunteers in the area.
He said police had summoned the volunteers for questioning. He added that the trespassing incident had not been caught on CCTV cameras at the nursery as these had been removed for the investigation.
He also said the probe into the trespass incident would conclude today with a public announcement on what went wrong.
Surachate said Coren and Hodge will initially face a fine of 5,000 to 10,000 baht for using tourist visas rather than media visa to report in Thailand.
The CNN crew will face further punishment if they are found to have broken trespass rules at the crime scene.
"If they are found guilty, they will face punishment before deportation," said the assistant police chief.
He added that so far, the police had not found evidence of wrongdoing by the CNN crew.
Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan said the CNN journalists were not permitted to report from inside the nursery despite receiving permission to enter.
Police would decide whether to take legal action against Coren and Hodge, he said.
Meanwhile, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul denied public health officials had granted access to the scene, contradicting an earlier claim by CNN.
He said that public health officials do not have authority at crime scenes but added his ministry would not file charges against the CNN reporters. Anutin said foreign reporters should always adhere to journalistic ethics in such sensitive cases.
CNN is accused of encroaching at the scene in Uthai Sawan subdistrict where a 34-year-old ex-policeman launched a gun and knife attack on Thursday that left 36 dead, including 24 young children.
The CNN broadcast was shared widely on Thai social media, sparking anger over how the outlet gained access to film graphic images including bloodstains and the young victims' belongings.