CNN crew face fine, deportation after police find volunteers granted crime scene access

Following the interrogation, assistant National Police chief Surachate Hakparn explained that Coren and Hodge had entered the crime scene after receiving permission from village health volunteers in the area.

He said police had summoned the volunteers for questioning. He added that the trespassing incident had not been caught on CCTV cameras at the nursery as these had been removed for the investigation.

He also said the probe into the trespass incident would conclude today with a public announcement on what went wrong.

Surachate said Coren and Hodge will initially face a fine of 5,000 to 10,000 baht for using tourist visas rather than media visa to report in Thailand.

The CNN crew will face further punishment if they are found to have broken trespass rules at the crime scene.

"If they are found guilty, they will face punishment before deportation," said the assistant police chief.

He added that so far, the police had not found evidence of wrongdoing by the CNN crew.