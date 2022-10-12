Avid readers queue for hours on first day of book fair

The most popular booths feature comics and novels, with some being sold as limited edition items as readers would have to pay higher for the resold books outside.

Meanwhile, Thipsuda Sinchawarnwat, president of The Publishers and Booksellers Association of Thailand, expected around 300 million baht in revenue from book sales at the event.

Book Expo Thailand 2022 will be held until October 23 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.