People invited to attend unveiling of the statue of King Rama IX by Their Majesties
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has invited people to welcome the King and Queen at King Rama IX Memorial Park in Bangkok’s Dust district at 5pm on Thursday.
Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana are scheduled to attend a ceremony to unveil the statue of HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej there.
Deputy government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said a free bus ride to Covid-19 screening checkpoints near the memorial park will be available on four routes:
- Royal Thai Army Club-Victory Monument-Department of Highway
- Supachalasai Stadium-Social Development and Human Security Ministry-Department of Highways
- Wongwian Yai-Rajavinit Mathayom School
- Sanam Luang-Rajavinit Mathayom School
"People who take rapid antigen test at the Department of Highways checkpoint can take another free ride to the park, while those at Rajavinit Mathayom School can walk to the park directly," she said.
She added that vehicles can be parked at three areas — Royal Thai Army Club, Social Development and Human Security, and Supachalasai Stadium.
Rachada said officials at four checkpoints around the memorial park will take visitors' picture, measure their body temperature and check their belongings before allowing them to enter the venue.
"People will be asked to wear face mask, refrain from taking sharp items to the park, and show their ID card or passport to the officials," she said.
She urged people who plan to enter the memorial park with their children to make a tag with the officials before the entry.
She added that many facilities would be available at the park, including food and beverage, first-aid teams and mobile toilets.