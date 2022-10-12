People invited to attend unveiling of the statue of King Rama IX by Their Majesties

Rachada said officials at four checkpoints around the memorial park will take visitors' picture, measure their body temperature and check their belongings before allowing them to enter the venue.

"People will be asked to wear face mask, refrain from taking sharp items to the park, and show their ID card or passport to the officials," she said.

She urged people who plan to enter the memorial park with their children to make a tag with the officials before the entry.

She added that many facilities would be available at the park, including food and beverage, first-aid teams and mobile toilets.