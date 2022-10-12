Heartbroken parents collect toddlers' ashes after cremation
Grief-stricken relatives of 19 Nong Bua Lamphu massacre victims collected ashes of their loved ones at Wat Rat Samakee in Na Klang district on Wednesday.
A royally sponsored mass cremation for 19 of the 36 victims was held at the temple on Tuesday morning.
Of those cremated, 18 were toddlers who were killed in their sleep at a nursery in the Northeast province’s Na Klang district.
Parents of the victims said they would keep the ashes to make merit for 100 days.
One couple said their pet dog had whined for their child all night before following them to the temple today.
After the collection of ashes, the monks led relatives to offer alms at the temple’s monastery in a bid to make merit for the victims.
