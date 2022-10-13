BQ.1.1, XBB variants have not spread in Thailand yet: Disease Control Dept



In Thailand, he said, most patients have been infected with the BA.5 Omicron subvariant, presently the main variant in the entire world.

Tares said the number of patients has been on the decrease while prevention measures in several areas have been eased, but he nevertheless urged everyone to continue abiding by important measures in this new normal lifestyle, which include wearing masks in risky areas, washing one’s hands regularly and keeping a social distance. Meanwhile, those who are infected must isolate and treat themselves for at least five days.

He suggested wearing two layers of masks during travel or work and advised people with severe symptoms to visit a doctor.

Getting a booster dose could reduce the severity of the disease, he recommended.

The Public Health Ministry is administering Pfizer vaccines for children aged 6 months to 4 years, he added.