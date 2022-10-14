Central Thailand to get break from flooding as Pasak Jolasid Dam discharge reduces
Lopburi’s Pasak Jolasid Dam’s discharge rate has been reduced now that upstream runoffs have eased, the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) said on Friday.
Runoffs from Phetchabun province have reduced significantly, so the dam’s discharge rate can be cut from 820 cubic metres per second to 650 cubic metres, RID said.
The reduction in discharge rate is expected to ease the flooding situation in downstream provinces.
The Central region, along the Chao Phraya and Tha Chin rivers, has been flooded recently due to runoffs from upstream provinces as well as rising tides.
RID also said on Friday that the amount of water discharged from dams will be reduced in line with the volume of rain and water runoffs from upper parts of the country. This will reduce flooding in downstream provinces. Members of the public have also been advised to closely monitor the water situation.
Earlier this week, RID reported that Pasak Jolasid was among 27 dams and reservoirs that had reached 80 per cent of their capacity. Now the dam has reportedly filled up to 114 per cent of its capacity.