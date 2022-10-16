Bombing rocks Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in Mae Sot
Two bombs exploded near the first Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge just over the border from Mae Sot district, Tak on Saturday night.
The first bomb detonated at the Myawaddy-Mae Sot border checkpoint at 7.20pm, causing damage to one car.
The second bomb exploded soon after at Bayinnaung Market, about 1 kilometre from the Myawaddy-Mae Sot checkpoint.
Security officials in Mae Sot said improvised explosive devices were used in the attacks. There were no reports of casualties.
Thai officials said the bombs were likely planted by a group opposing Myanmar’s military regime. The country has descended into civil war since the military staged a coup in February last year.
This is the second bombing on the Myawaddy-Mae Sot border so far this year. The first incident happened on April 23 when a car bomb planted at the foot of the first Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge near the Myawaddy-Mae Sot border checkpoint exploded, damaging a four-storey building and shops nearby.