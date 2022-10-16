Free rehab for drug addicts not the answer, say most Thais

The government announced this policy after a former cop who was dismissed from the police force for consuming methamphetamines massacred sleeping children at a nursery in Nong Bua Lamphu on October 6.

Some 36 people, including 22 young children, were shot and knifed by the ex-cop, who later killed his wife and child before turning the gun on himself.

The government said the policy to provide rehabilitation to drug addicts was based on a resolution of the 2016 UN General Assembly Special Session on drugs on the World Drug Problem (UNGASS 2016).