Free rehab for drug addicts not the answer, say most Thais
Most Thais believe that treating drug addicts as medical patients would not help the country overcome its problems with narcotics or solve social issues. Instead, they said, this policy will only give the addicts an excuse to escape punishment and continue abusing as well as trafficking drugs.
These opinions were gathered in a recent poll carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida). The poll, conducted from October 10 to 12, covered 1,310 respondents aged 15 and above from different backgrounds and income levels.
According to the poll, 64.04 per cent of the respondents disagreed with providing state-sponsored rehabilitation to drug addicts.
The government announced this policy after a former cop who was dismissed from the police force for consuming methamphetamines massacred sleeping children at a nursery in Nong Bua Lamphu on October 6.
Some 36 people, including 22 young children, were shot and knifed by the ex-cop, who later killed his wife and child before turning the gun on himself.
The government said the policy to provide rehabilitation to drug addicts was based on a resolution of the 2016 UN General Assembly Special Session on drugs on the World Drug Problem (UNGASS 2016).
When asked if they agreed with the new code which considers drug addicts as patients, the response was:
• Totally disagree: 50.15%
• Somewhat disagree: 13.89%
• Totally agree: 20.31%
• Somewhat agree: 15.57%
• No comment: 0.08%
When asked how many methamphetamine pills they think suspects should be caught with to be considered addicts and not traffickers, the response was:
• 1 pill: 30.76%
• 2 to 3: 16.11%
• 4 to 6: 7.33%
• 7 to 9: 2.75%
• 10 to 12: 3.59%
• 13 to 15: 1.75%
• No comment: 37.71%
As for why they believe drugs have become such a problem in Thailand, the respondents, who were allowed more than one choice, said:
• Lax enforcement of law: 48.02%
• Cheap drugs: 47.86%
• Inefficient drug suppression measures: 31.83%
• Officials looking the other way: 30.92%
• Social conditions encouraging abuse: 26.56%
• Inefficient government policies: 26.49%
• Inefficient preventive measures: 25.42%
• Drug addicts’ attitude: 21.30%
• Economic woes: 20.31%
When asked if they personally know a drug addict, 56.11 per cent said “No”, while 43.89 per cent said “Yes”.