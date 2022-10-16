Lat Krabang locals keep Mon tradition of giving alms to 100 monks alive
Locals in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district gathered along the Lam Pla Thio canal to observe the Mon tradition of giving alms to 100 monks on Sunday.
The “Tak Bat Phra Roi” (giving alms to 100 monks) ceremony is held on the first Sunday after the end of Buddhist Lent every year.
On the day, 100 monks row up to either side of the canal in boats made of “takian” or ironwood to collect alms at around noon, while locals hold boat races down the canal later in the day.
The ceremony on Sunday was presided over by Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s deputy permanent secretary Narong Ruangsri. Also present was Atthaset Petchmeesri, adviser to the Bangkok governor.
Thailand’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Department has listed this tradition as a cultural heritage unique to Bangkok and is using it to promote tourism in Lat Krabang district.
