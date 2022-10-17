Crowds pay respects before new King Rama IX statue at Chalerm Phrakiat Park

The Bureau of the Royal Household has allowed people to pay their respects before the statue in Chalerm Phrakiat Park from Friday to Sunday (October 14-16).

The new statue in Chalerm Phrakiat Park is 7.7 metres high and faces Chitralada Villa Royal Residence in Dusit district.

The statue stands on an elevated octagonal pedestal, each side of which is inscribed with details of the late King’s royal projects.