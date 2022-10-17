Crowds pay respects before new King Rama IX statue at Chalerm Phrakiat Park
People in great numbers flocked to the new Chalerm Phrakiat Park in Bangkok’s Dusit district to pay their respects in front of the statue of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great on Sunday.
People in Bangkok and other provinces offered yellow roses and other flowers on trays in front of the statue to commemorate the late King's royal rein for over 70 years from June 9, 1946, to October 13, 2016.
The Bureau of the Royal Household has allowed people to pay their respects before the statue in Chalerm Phrakiat Park from Friday to Sunday (October 14-16).
The new statue in Chalerm Phrakiat Park is 7.7 metres high and faces Chitralada Villa Royal Residence in Dusit district.
The statue stands on an elevated octagonal pedestal, each side of which is inscribed with details of the late King’s royal projects.
Chalerm Phrakiat Park, which formerly housed the Royal Turf Club of Thailand, is being closed for landscape improvement to ensure maximum benefit for Bangkokians.
The 279-rai (44.6-hectare) park, filled with thousands of trees to serve as a green lung for the city, is expected to open to the public at the end of 2024.