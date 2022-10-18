Master complainer Srisuwan gets a kick and a punch for latest complaint

Srisuwan, who has been dubbed Thailand’s master complainer, was filing a complaint against comedian Udom “Nose” Taepanich for his recent stand-up comedy performance called “Deaw 13”.

His claim is that in the show, which reached the No 1 position in Netflix’s “Top 10 TV Shows in Thailand Today”, Udom promotes illegal gatherings that can undermine the government’s stability as well as affect public order and good morals.

Srisuwan, who leads the Society for Defence of Thai Constitutions, also claimed the show violated the criminal code as well as the 2007 Computer Crimes Act.

While Srisuwan was being interviewed by the press on Tuesday morning, a man identified as Veeravit Rungruengsiripol barged in and punched the activist in his face and head. A fight pursued between the two causing a commotion that lasted several minutes before reporters and police officers broke them up.

Veeravit, 62, who is a designer by profession but also an active red-shirt protester, was acquitted by court in June for violating the Covid-19 related emergency decree by joining an anti-government rally at Victory Monument in October 2020.

The red-shirt movement, called the United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship, was formed to fight against the military-led putsch that deposed then-prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

The movement subsequently expanded to include various groups with diverse political priorities.