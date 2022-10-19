Their Majesties make merit in Royal Kathin ceremonies

The ceremonies were held at Wat Ratchabophit and Wat Phra Chetuphon (Wat Pho) in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district.

Accompanying Their Majesties was Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya.

Meanwhile, Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, Princess Rajasarinisiribajra, performed the duty of commander of the Royal King’s Guard to welcome and see the departure of Their Majesties at Wat Phra Chetuphon.

Thais celebrate Kathin, or Thod Kathin, ceremony on the day after the 11th full moon, marking the end of the monks’ retreat during Buddhist lent. Villagers head to local temples for prayers and paying respect, and offer new saffron robes to the monks. The presentation of robes by the King or his representative is called The Royal Kathin Ceremony and often has been an occasion for one of Thailand’s Royal Barge Processions.