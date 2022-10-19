background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
SATURDAY, October 29, 2022
nationthailand
Their Majesties make merit in Royal Kathin ceremonies

Their Majesties make merit in Royal Kathin ceremonies

WEDNESDAY, October 19, 2022

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana on Tuesday performed religious ceremonies to make merit and present robes to monks in the Royal Kathin ceremonies marking the end of Buddhist Lent.

The ceremonies were held at Wat Ratchabophit and Wat Phra Chetuphon (Wat Pho) in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district.

Their Majesties make merit in Royal Kathin ceremonies

Their Majesties make merit in Royal Kathin ceremonies

Accompanying Their Majesties was Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya.

Their Majesties make merit in Royal Kathin ceremonies

Meanwhile, Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, Princess Rajasarinisiribajra, performed the duty of commander of the Royal King’s Guard to welcome and see the departure of Their Majesties at Wat Phra Chetuphon.

Their Majesties make merit in Royal Kathin ceremonies

Their Majesties make merit in Royal Kathin ceremonies

Thais celebrate Kathin, or Thod Kathin, ceremony on the day after the 11th full moon, marking the end of the monks’ retreat during Buddhist lent. Villagers head to local temples for prayers and paying respect, and offer new saffron robes to the monks. The presentation of robes by the King or his representative is called The Royal Kathin Ceremony and often has been an occasion for one of Thailand’s Royal Barge Processions.

Their Majesties make merit in Royal Kathin ceremonies

TAGS
royal newsRoyal Kathin CeremonyBangkokWat PhoBreaking News
RELATED