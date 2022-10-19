Virus expert voices concern about new XBB, BQ.1.1 subvariants mixing

Dr Anan Jongkaewwattana posted on Facebook that XBB and BQ.1.1 are likely to replace BA.5, which is currently a dominant subvariant, for the upcoming winter/cold season.

XBB was recently discovered in Asia, while BQ.1.1 has mostly been reported in Europe and the Americas.

“These two subvariants have mutations at similar positions on their spikes, which enable them to evade immunity created by Covid-19 vaccines or in patients who have recovered from previous infections,” said Anan, who is a director of the Veterinary Health Innovation and Management Research Group Unit, National Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology.

Anan said XBB has “more mutating positions” than BQ.1.1, making it more efficient in evading immunity and infecting human cells. Meanwhile, BQ.1.1 has a mutation in position L452R that XBB does not have, which helps it infect the ACE2 receptor, a protein on the surface of many human cell types.

“If these two mix together, they could create a new subvariant that has both advantages, resulting in a more infectious version of Covid-19,” Anan warned.